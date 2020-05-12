Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

