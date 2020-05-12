Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,014,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
