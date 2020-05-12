Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,014,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

