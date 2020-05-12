Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 28,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Insiders bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

