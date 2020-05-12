Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,271,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

