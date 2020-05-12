Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $41.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,664,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

