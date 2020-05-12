Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,283,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

