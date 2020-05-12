Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,291,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,956,943. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.