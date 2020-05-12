Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 151,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Pico news, Director Eric H. Speron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pico by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pico by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pico by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pico stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,403. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Pico has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $11.72.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Pico announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

