Planning Directions Inc. Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

