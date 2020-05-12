Planning Directions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,804. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.