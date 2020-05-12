Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,170 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

