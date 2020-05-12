Planning Directions Inc. Sells 7,395 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. 4,341,706 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.