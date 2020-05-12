PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 660,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

