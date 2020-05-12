POA Network (POA) One Day Volume Tops $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

