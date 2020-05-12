PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,550 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.22% of PowerFleet worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,336,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWFL. Roth Capital began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 188,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.00. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.