PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $44.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

