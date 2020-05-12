PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $44.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.
NYSE PPL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
