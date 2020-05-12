Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus acquired 4,000 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $215,418. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $245.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLPC. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.