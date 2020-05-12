PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 527,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,399. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,199,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,887,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,500. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 131,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.