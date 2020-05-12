PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 7,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,500 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 131,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

