Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PRIM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,297. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $714.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.