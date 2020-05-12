Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PRIM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,297. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $714.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

