Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 235,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,297. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

