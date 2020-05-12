Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

