Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 428,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

