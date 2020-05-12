Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TJX traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 428,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
