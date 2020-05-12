Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 163.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

