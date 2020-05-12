Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 706 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.89. 765,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

