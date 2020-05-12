ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

SQQQ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,695,832. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.