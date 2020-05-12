Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 1,580,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.