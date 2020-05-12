Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.73. 3,033,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,521. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.