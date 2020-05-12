Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after buying an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. 1,487,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,382. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.