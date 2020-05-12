Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $87.47. 672,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

