Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

