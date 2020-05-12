Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. 3,660,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,172. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

