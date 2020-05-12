Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 3,862,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,106. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.