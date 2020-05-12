Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 203,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. 1,388,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,790. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20.

