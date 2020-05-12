Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 3,265,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

