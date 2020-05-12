Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,147 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 2,465,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,734. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

