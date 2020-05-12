Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $87.90. 19,212,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

