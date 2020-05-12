Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

