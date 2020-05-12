Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.67. 8,444,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

