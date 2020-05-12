Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.64. 26,396,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,554,578. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.