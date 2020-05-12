PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.55. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,958. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 7.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 32.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 45,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 45,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.