QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162. The company has a market cap of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.20. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

