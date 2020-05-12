QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 1,275,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
