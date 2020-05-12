QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 1,275,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

