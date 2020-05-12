Quebecoin (QBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $5,313.04 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000308 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

