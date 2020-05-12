Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Quidel earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Quidel’s ranking:
- Thinking about trading stocks or options in Ford, Quidel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Teladoc Health, or United Airlines? – Salamanca Press (salamancapress.com)
- Dow Jones Today, Stocks Ease Amid Mixed Global Trade; FDA Approves Quidel, Tesla Restart Uncertain – Investor’s Business Daily (investors.com)
- US approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results – The Business Journal (thebusinessjournal.com)
- Here’s Why Quidel Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq (nasdaq.com)
- Results: Quidel Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
QDEL stock traded up $50.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.95. 3,998,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.
In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.