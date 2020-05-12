Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Quidel earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Quidel’s ranking:

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock traded up $50.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.95. 3,998,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.