Quidel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,590 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 974% compared to the typical volume of 148 put options.

Several research firms have commented on QDEL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $26.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,035. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. Quidel has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

