R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%.

RCMT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. ValuEngine cut R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

