RADCOM’s (RDCM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDCM. ValuEngine raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

