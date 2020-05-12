RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,868. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

