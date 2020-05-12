Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.57. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Re/Max by 599.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Re/Max by 44.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Re/Max by 56.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Re/Max by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Re/Max by 144.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.